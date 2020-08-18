Adil Rashid in England's Test thoughts and wants to play all forms, says Ed Smith

Adil Rashid has played 19 Tests, taking 60 wickets

Ed Smith says leg-spinner Adil Rashid is in England's Test thoughts and has ambitions to play for his country in all forms as he continues to fully recover from a shoulder injury.

Rashid is a staple of England's white-ball teams, recently passing 150 Test wickets in the one-day international format, but played the last of his 19 Test matches in the West Indies in January 2019.

Shane Warne said England would be "missing a trick" if they didn't consider giving the 32-year-old - who has not played a red-ball game for Yorkshire since 2017 - another chance in the longest format.

Smith told reporters: "The main thing with Adil is he has made really good strides with his shoulder injury and he has developed really well in recovery.

"His form is really good in white-ball cricket and we've all seen the skill and the mastery which he is displaying in that form.

"There is a jump up required and he is still working on that physical side but in the long term he still has aspirations to play for England in all forms.

Rashid is a key man in England's white-ball sides

"I think moving forward we'll work closely with Adil and Yorkshire and see how his shoulder is and see if he is ready to play four and five-day cricket moving forward.

"Adil is still coming back from a relatively serious shoulder injury and obviously there is a difference between bowling 10 overs and a hundred overs, or whatever a very heavy workload would be in a two or three-game spell in four-day cricket."

