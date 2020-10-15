England considering invitation to tour Pakistan in early 2021

England have been invited for a first tour of Pakistan since 2005

England have been invited to visit Pakistan for a "short white-ball tour" in early 2021.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that it was considering the request on Thursday evening.

It would mark England's first tour to Pakistan since 2005.

An ECB statement read: "After discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), we can confirm the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received an invitation in respect of a short white-ball tour to Pakistan during the early part of 2021.

England and Pakistan drew their T20 international series this summer

"We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further.

"As with any proposed tour that takes place at this time, the safety and welfare of our players and staff is paramount.

"As such, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the proposed protocols in relation to COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, the proposed levels of security around the team, as well as the feasibility of undertaking this tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule of international cricket for the England men's team.

"We will be liaising with the PCB, and as well as other partners over the coming weeks to work through these considerations, before a final decision will be taken in due course."

Pakistan toured England this summer, with the hosts winning the three-Test series 1-0 while the T20 international series was drawn 1-1.