Englands tests for coronavirus come back negative after previous 'unconfirmed positives' in South Africa
After further testing and analysis two 'unconfirmed positive tests' for coronavirus among the England touring party in South Africa, independent ratification has found that the two individuals are not infected
Last Updated: 08/12/20 10:45am
The two 'unconfirmed positive tests' in the England touring party in South Africa have come back negative after further analysis, the ECB chief medical officer Nick Pierce has confirmed.More to follow...