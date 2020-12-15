Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: England start defence against Australia in Hamilton

England will begin their Women's Cricket World Cup defence against Australia on March 5, 2022

England will begin the defence of their Women's Cricket World Cup in a day-night match against Australia in Hamilton in March 2022.

The tournament, originally due to be held in 2021, has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Host nation New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have already qualified for the competition, which will now take place between March 4 and April 3, 2022.

Three other teams can book their place via the ICC qualifying tournament, to be hosted by Sri Lanka between June 26 and July 10, 2021.

Those eight sides will then participate in a round-robin league at the World Cup, with matches to be held in six cities - Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The top four sides will progress to the knockout stages ahead of a final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

England are the defending champions, having taken the title on home soil in 2017 with a nine-run win over India at Lord's.

England's Women's Cricket World Cup fixtures

March 5, 2022: vs Australia (day-night), Hamilton

March 9, 2022: vs Qualifier, Dunedin

March 14, 2022: vs South Africa (day-night), Tauranga

March 16, 2022: vs India (day-night), Tauranga

March 20, 2022: vs New Zealand, Auckland

March 24, 2022: vs Qualifier, Christchurch

March 27, 2022: vs Qualifier, Wellington

