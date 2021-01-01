England party tests negative for coronavirus ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Joe Root's England side will face Sri Lanka in two Tests in Galle in January

England's entire touring party has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Tests conducted on December 30 returned no positive results so England will now fly to Sri Lanka as planned on Saturday.

England will spend 10 days in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota after arriving in Sri Lanka - although they will be able to train outside.

Joe Root's side will then face Sri Lanka in behind-closed-doors Tests in Galle, with the first from January 14 and the second from January 22.

The Sri Lanka-England series, which is part of the World Test Championship, was supposed to take place in March this year but was abandoned midway through the tourists' warm-up game in Colombo amid the escalating situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.