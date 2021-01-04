Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus after landing in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Sri Lanka.

The entire touring party were tested on arrival in Sri Lanka on Sunday and following his positive test result, Ali will now self-isolate for 10 days.

The entire touring party had tested negative before departure.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes will also self-isolate and face further testing after being deemed a potential close contact.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement read: "Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government's protocol on quarantine.

0:30 England's players were sprayed with disinfectant after arriving in Sri Lanka on a chartered flight ahead of the two-match Test series later this month (Video - ECB) England's players were sprayed with disinfectant after arriving in Sri Lanka on a chartered flight ahead of the two-match Test series later this month (Video - ECB)

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

"The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday."

The first Test of the two-match series starts in Galle on January 14 and although the isolation period is due to end the day before, it remains to be seen whether either Ali or Woakes will be available for selection.