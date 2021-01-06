England squad barring Moeen Ali test negative for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

England's players have tested negative for Covid-19, barring Moeen Ali

All members of England's travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for Covid-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka.

Moeen tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will now continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors' team hotel in Hambantota.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was deemed a possible close contact of Moeen, was among those who tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room as a precaution.

"All PCR tests from yesterday are negative, except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon. We'll have a third COVID test tomorrow," an ECB spokesman said.

England's training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka.

The first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka starts in Galle on January 14.

Their series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four tests in India in February and March.