England squad barring Moeen Ali test negative for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Moeen Ali tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors' team hotel; Chris Woakes - a possible close contact of Moeen - tested negative but will continue to isolate as a precaution

Last Updated: 06/01/21 6:19am

England's players have tested negative for Covid-19, barring Moeen Ali

All members of England's travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for Covid-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka.

Moeen tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will now continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors' team hotel in Hambantota.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was deemed a possible close contact of Moeen, was among those who tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room as a precaution.

"All PCR tests from yesterday are negative, except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon. We'll have a third COVID test tomorrow," an ECB spokesman said.
1:15
England bowler James Anderson says the squad has been made to feel safe by the strict coronavirus protocols in place in Sri Lanka
England's training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka.

The first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka starts in Galle on January 14.

Their series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four tests in India in February and March.

Sri Lanka vs England

January 14, 2021, 4:00am

Live on

