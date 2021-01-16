England's Moeen Ali out of coronavirus quarantine in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been released from quarantine in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been released from quarantine in Sri Lanka and re-joined his team-mates in Galle.

The 33-year-old tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Sri Lanka and was subsequently placed in a 10-day isolation.

That was then increased for a few days with the Sri Lankan government acting with immense caution around Covid-19 cases.

However, Moeen left quarantine on Saturday and headed to the ground to be with his team, who are pushing for victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

The off-spinner is unlikely to play in the second Test against Sri Lanka, at the same venue from Friday, with England saying it will take him time to be match ready.

Moeen's focus now seems to be on getting prepared for the four-Test assignment in India, which begins in February in Chennai.

Chennai is also set to host the second Test from February 13, before the third and fourth take place in Ahmedabad from February 24 and March 4 respectively.