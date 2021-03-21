Jofra Archer: England fast bowler to miss ODIs vs India and start of IPL due to right elbow problem

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's three-match one-day international series against India and the start of the Indian Premier League due his persistent right elbow problem.

England captain Eoin Morgan said on Saturday that Archer's injury had "become worse and does need attention" and the ECB said in a statement on Sunday that the issue "has made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels".

The 25-year-old will now head home to the United Kingdom for assessment and treatment after being "deemed unfit for selection", meaning he will miss the three ODIs against Virat Kohli's side in Pune, which are live on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, Friday and next Sunday.

England ODI squad for India series Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. COVER: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Archer will also sit out the start of Rajasthan Royals' IPL campaign when the 20-over tournament gets underway, live on Sky Sports, on April 9.

The paceman played in all five of England's T20s against India, taking seven wickets, but missed the second and fourth Tests against Kohli's side earlier this year with his elbow problem.

Archer is expected to play a big role for England across the formats this year, with a home five-match Test series against India this summer followed by the T20 World Cup in India in October and November and then an Ashes series in Australia over the winter.

An ECB statement read: "Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March.



"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League."

England have selected their 14-man ODI squad from the players who were in Ahmedabad for the five-match T20 international series, which India won 3-2 after a 36-run victory in Saturday's decider.

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been included having been a reserve for the T20s.

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Jake Ball are not in the official ODI squad but will stay with the group as cover.

Joe Root and Chris Woakes, two integral members of England's usual 50-over squad, returned home after the Test series and have not returned.

England ODI squad for India series: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. COVER Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

