James Bracey to make England Test debut against New Zealand; Stuart Broad named vice-captain

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey will make his England debut against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's from Wednesday, captain Joe Root has confirmed.

Bracey gets the chance with the gloves as a result of Ben Foakes suffering a freak hamstring injury after slipping in the Surrey dressing room and Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow among those rested after their Indian Premier League stints.

The 24-year-old has averaged close to 50 batting in the top three for Gloucestershire in the County Championship this season but is set to bat at No 7 against the Black Caps, in the first Test in England to be played in front of fans since September 2019.

Crowds of around 7,500 per day are expected at Lord's, before that swells to 18,000 at Edgbaston from June 10 with the second Test selected as a pilot event.

Root has also confirmed that seamer Stuart Broad will be his vice-captain against New Zealand with Ben Stokes missing the series due to a fractured finger he sustained while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in April.

