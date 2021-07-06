England include nine uncapped players in revised for Pakistan ODIs after coronavirus outbreak in initial group

Ben Stokes returns to captain a revised England squad featuring nine uncapped players

England have named nine uncapped players in their revised squad for the ODI series against Pakistan following a coronavirus outbreak among the initial group.

Ben Stokes returns to captain the side after recovering from a finger injury, Dawid Malan, who left the squad for personal reasons, also comes back into the fold to play alongside a host of new faces.

Revised England squad in full: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Phil Salt (Sussex), John Simpson (Middlesex), James Vince (Hampshire).

More to follow...