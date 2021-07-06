England include nine uncapped players in revised for Pakistan ODIs after coronavirus outbreak in initial group
Ben Stokes returns to captain a revised England squad featuring nine uncapped players for the ODI series against Pakistan; initial team forced to isolate due to three players and four backroom staff testing positive for Covid-19; first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket
Last Updated: 06/07/21 10:58am
England have named nine uncapped players in their revised squad for the ODI series against Pakistan following a coronavirus outbreak among the initial group.
Ben Stokes returns to captain the side after recovering from a finger injury, Dawid Malan, who left the squad for personal reasons, also comes back into the fold to play alongside a host of new faces.
Revised England squad in full: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Phil Salt (Sussex), John Simpson (Middlesex), James Vince (Hampshire).
