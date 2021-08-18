Joe Root up to second in ICC Test batting rankings, behind only Kane Williamson, after fifth ton of 2021

Joe Root has scored 1,277 Test runs in 2021, over 900 more than any other England batsman

Joe Root has risen two places to second in the latest ICC Test batting rankings after continuing his sparkling form in 2021 with a score of 180 not out during England's defeat to India in the Lord's Test.

The England captain's hundred against Virat Kohli's men was his fifth in 2021 and second in as many matches, with the 30-year-old having also scored 109 in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge.

Root (893 points) is behind only New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (901) in the standings now, having overtaken Australia duo Steve Smith (891) and Marnus Labuschagne (878).

He was fifth before the series against India but his hundred in the first Test in Nottingham moved him above Kohli.

James Anderson is up to sixth in the bowling rankings after taking his 31st Test five-wicket haul

Root is now up to a leading 1,277 Test runs in 2021, which is 587 more than second-placed Rohit Sharma of India and 914 more than the next highest Englishman on that list in Rory Burns (363 runs).

England seamer James Anderson, who took 5-62 in India's first innings at Lord's, hasmoved up on spot to sixth in the bowling rankings, ahead of South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada.

Anderson's latest five-wicket haul was the 31st of his Test career and his seventh at Lord's.

Australia seamer Pat Cummins heads the bowling standings, ahead of India spinner Ravichndran Ashwin - who was left out for the first two Tests against England - and New Zealand paceman Tim Southee.

Watch the third Test between England and India, at Emerald Headingley in Leeds, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, August 25.