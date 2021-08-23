Mark Wood: England fast bowler ruled out of third Test vs India due to shoulder injury

Mark Wood sustained a shoulder injury at Lord's and will miss England's third Test vs India

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury on day four of the second Test at Lord's as he dived to make a stop on the boundary and despite returning to bowl on the last day, the ECB has confirmed that he will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley.

England have seen their seam bowling options decimated this summer with Wood joining Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes on the injury list while Ben Stokes is also unavailable having taken an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

With Archer and Stone both long-term absentees, Wood is the last of England's red-ball bowlers capable of regularly bowling in excess of 90mph and, as such, his fitness is seen as particularly important ahead of the Ashes series in Australia this winter.

"He is a bowler who can hit 90mph-plus, so I've got to look after him," head coach Chris Silverwood said after the defeat at Lord's.

"Honestly, it's massively important that we look after Woody."

He insisted the Durham seamer would be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the third Test but the confirmation that he has been unable to do so could open the door for Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to make his Test debut.

Saqib Mahmood could be in line to make his Test debut for England in Wood's absence

Mahmood has impressed for England in white-ball cricket this summer and was added to the Test squad following Broad's injury. The 24-year-old is now set to compete with Somerset bowling all-rounder Craig Overton for a place in the XI as England try to level the five-match series.

Wood will remain with Joe Root's side in Leeds to continue his rehab with the England medical team and will be assessed again at the end of the Test match.

