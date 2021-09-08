England unveil men's 2022 summer schedule with series against New Zealand, India and South Africa

England lost their two-match Test series 1-0 to New Zealand this year

England have unveiled the men's 2022 home summer schedule, which starts with a three-match Test series against New Zealand.

India, who face England in the final Test from Friday on Sky Sports Cricket, and South Africa are also set to tour next year.

Joe Root's Test side begin their series against New Zealand at Lord's on June 2 before heading to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27).

A white-ball series against India follows in July, with three T20s taking place before three ODIs from July 1 to 14.

England then welcome South Africa for the biggest series of the summer, featuring three ODIs, three T20s and concluding with three Tests.

England will play India in a T20 and ODI series next July

Lord's will host the first Test (17-21 August) against South Africa before the series moves to Edgbaston (August 25-29) and The Oval (September 8-12).

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: "It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer.

"For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test Champions New Zealand.

"We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches."

The ECB also confirmed next year's Vitality Blast Finals Day will be staged at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 16.

The ECB remain in discussions with key stakeholders regarding the 2022 England Women's home schedule and the structure of the men's and women's domestic seasons.

2022 England Men's home schedule

Test series against New Zealand

1st Test, Lord's - June 2-6

2nd Test, Trent Bridge - June 10-14

3rd Test, Emerald Headingley - June 23-27

T20 & ODI series against India

1st T20, Emirates Old Trafford - July 1

2nd T20, Trent Bridge - July 3

3rd T20, The Ageas Bowl - July 6

1st ODI, Edgbaston - July 9

2nd ODI, Kia Oval - July 12

3rd ODI, Lord's - July 14

Series against South Africa

1st ODI, Emirates Riverside - July 19

2nd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford - July 22

3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley - July 24

1st T20, Bristol - July 27

2nd T20, Sophia Gardens - July 28

3rd T20, The Ageas Bowl - July 31

1st Test, Lord's - August 17-21

2nd Test, Edgbaston - August 25-29

3rd Test, Kia Oval - September 8-12