Joe Root yet to make 'definite decision' on Ashes but 'desperate' to be part of this winter's series

Joe Root is yet to make a "definite decision" on whether he will commit to this winter's Ashes series, even though he is "desperate" to make what he feels could be his final tour of Australia.

Test captain Root and his team-mates are still waiting to hear the exact conditions of entry into Australia amid potentially stringent Covid-19 restrictions, although it is understood that talks between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia are at an advanced stage.

England's players could be presented with specific details over the coming days, with a squad announcement then expected the week of October 4.

Speaking after being named Men's Player of the Year at the 52nd cinch PCA Awards, Root, who has two children under the age of five with wife Carrie, said: "I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know.

"It's a little bit frustrating but it's where we are at. From a player's point of view we want to know what the position is. Then we can make decisions.

"Of course it's been a discussion point throughout the whole summer, it's a big deal for all of us. That's why it's so important that we get all the information.

"I'm desperate to be part of an Ashes series, I always am, it's that one series as an England player that you want to be involved in and that will never change.

"The position I'm at in my career, it could be the last opportunity I get to go, so of course it's something you're desperate to do, desperate to hopefully make history over there and be part of something very special.

"I think it's really important everyone makes a decision that they're comfortable with. There's so many different factors that fall into it and hopefully we're in a position where it's not an issue.

"We just have to be patient, we just have to wait until we know what's happening and then make a decision on the back of that."

Root is yet to score a Test century in Australia, with the 30-year-old's top score down under a knock of 87 in December 2013 followed by 83 during England's 4-0 defeat under his captaincy on the 2017-18 tour.

He added: "I'm very aware of that and it's something that I desperately want to put right. As a senior batter in the side, you want to be the one scoring the runs.

"You want to be the one making those big hundreds. I have done that this year so far. But it's the one place where I feel like I have underperformed and I've not got the best out of myself.

"It's a great driver for me to go and do it this time round. Hopefully that can be the case."

