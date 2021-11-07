T20 World Cup: England waiting for news on Jason Roy after opener suffers calf injury

Jason Roy pulled up injured during England's run chase against South Africa on Saturday

England are waiting on the results of a scan to see whether Jason Roy will be available for the rest of their T20 World Cup campaign after the opener picked up a calf strain.

The batter sustained the injury while trying to complete a run during England's 10-run defeat to South Africa in Sharjah on Saturday.

Roy was in tears as he was helped off the field and later shown on crutches, with the 31-year-old now to be assessed on Sunday before the outcome is revealed on Monday.

England play the first semi-final on Wednesday - live from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket - and, if they are victorious, will then compete in next Sunday's final in Dubai.

Should Roy - who has scored 123 runs in this World Cup with a best of 61 against Bangladesh - be ruled out, James Vince could step up from his role as a travelling reserve to replace Roy in the squad.

Sam Billings has been the spare batter in England's squad and could take Roy's place in the XI but as he is principally a middle-order player that would necessitate a further reshuffle.

Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali are candidates to step up from the middle order and open with the in-form Jos Buttler.

Discussing Roy's injury on Saturday night, England captain Eoin Morgan said: "He's unbelievably important. He's a guy that epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way that we play.

"You see how commanding he is at the top of the order, not only in T20 cricket but 50-over cricket as well.

"He's as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play. We're gutted for Jase but also half hoping that he's OK.

"We're all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there's some remedy to get him through one, if not two games. But we need to do what's best for Jason ultimately and then the team.

"For anybody to miss the latter stages of the tournament does hurt the mood (of the dressing room)."

Sky Sports Cricket pundit Rob Key said: "It is bad, as that opening partnership between Roy and Buttler is a pretty devastating one for opposition bowling attacks.

Jonny Bairstow could open for England if Roy is ruled out

"But England do also have Bairstow, who is one of the best opening batters in T20 cricket. So it's not a complete disaster. For Roy, though, it has to be heart-breaking. You could see how upset he was."

England fast bowler Mark Wood added: "I'm disappointed for J-Roy. He's a big character and a brilliant player for us. We've got great talent and good depth so someone will have to step up.

"Bairstow naturally opens in the 50-over games, Vince is a reserve so he could maybe come in and open and Livingstone's opened for Lancashire, so we've got plenty of options."

