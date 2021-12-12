England Lions lose to Australia A in Brisbane with James Bracey's hundred in vain

James Bracey's second-innings century came in vain as England Lions lost to Australia A by 112 runs

England Lions followed their senior counterparts by suffering a weekend defeat in Brisbane as Australia A ran out 112-run winners on the fourth and final day at Ian Healy Oval.

A day after England slumped to a nine-wicket loss to Australia in the Ashes opener at The Gabba, the Lions were bowled out for 347 in their second innings having been set a mammoth 460 to win.

Gloucestershire's James Bracey top-scored with 113, while Lancashire's Josh Bohannon (51) and Surrey's Ben Foakes (73) also passed fifty.

Bracey shared a 95-run stand with Bohannon for the fourth wicket to lift the Lions from 77-3 to 172-3 and then, after Bohannon and Harry Brook (1) fell in quick succession, Bracey added 111 with Foakes as their side progressed to 285-5.

The Lions then lost their last five wickets for 62 runs, with the dismissal of Liam Norwell condemning England's second string to defeat in Queensland.

The Lions were on the back foot since being bowled out for 103 in their first innings - Bohannon top-scoring with 22 - and they were set a huge fourth-innings target after Australia declared their second innings on 349-4.

Dom Bess took six wickets in the match to boost his hopes of playing in The Ashes

Off-spinner Dom Bess took six wickets in the match, including 4-80 in Australia A's first innings of 213 all out.

The Yorkshire bowler could be a candidate to come into England's Ashes XI for the second Test in Adelaide with fellow spinner Jack Leach suffering a chastening game at The Gabba.

Leach was smashed for 102 runs from the 13 overs he bowled in Australia's first innings.

The Adelaide Test, which is a day-night encounter, starts on Thursday.