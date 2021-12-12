The Ashes: England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad 'fit and ready to go' for second Test, says Chris Silverwood

Stuart Broad and James Anderson missed England's nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are "fit and ready to go" for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, says England head coach Chris Silverwood.

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad, England's top two all-time leading wicket-takers, were left out of the side for the nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the first Test in Brisbane.

But both are now in line to be recalled to the starting XI in the forthcoming day/night contest, beginning on Thursday, after four days of tuning up in the nets.

"We're lucky we've got two England greats in Broad and Anderson, so we've got a wealth of experience," Silverwood said.

"Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second Test, as will Stuart. Yes, they are available. Certainly, from an experience point of view, with the bowlers we've got heaps of experience so I'm happy with that."

Broad, 35, who has been working back from a calf injury sustained in August, said in his Mail on Sunday column he was not minded to "kick up a stink", despite feeling he could have had a "positive influence" at the Gabba.

Last summer, Broad told Sky Sports he sought reassurances over his future after being dropped from England's first Test of the summer left him "frustrated, angry and gutted".

"Stuart has been great, to be honest, obviously he was disappointed not to be playing but he understood that this is a long series," added Silverwood.

"Everybody will put their hand up to do the hard work out there and he is ready to do that now. We had good conversations with Stuart before any decisions were made and he was 100 per cent on board.

"I've not told anyone they are playing yet. We will have some sore bodies from this Test and we'll make decisions from there."

England have now lost 10 of their last 11 Tests in Australia and won just once in their home summer, but Silverwood still believes he has a squad capable of mounting an Ashes fightback.

"It is part of my role to take the criticism because the buck stops with me, I have no problem with that," he said.

"We have a good bunch of players here that is capable of winning the Ashes series. We have players here that can match the Australians.

"We know it is going to be tough here, we have just seen that, so the focus has to be on giving them the confidence that they can win the series."