England bowler Tom Curran out for around four months due to stress fracture of the lower back

England seam bowler Tom Curran will be out for around four months due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Curran, 26, was forced to leave his Big Bash stint with Sydney Sixers in December and subsequently left out of England's 16-man squad for the five-match T20 international series in the West Indies later this month.

Curran has played 30 T20Is and 28 one-day internationals for England, while he made two Test appearances during his country's 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia in 2017-18, picking up a wicket apiece at Melbourne and Sydney.

West Indies vs England T20s (all games 8pm UK time) 1st T20 - January 22, Barbados

2nd T20 - January 23, Barbados

3rd T20 - January 26, Barbados

4th T20 - January 29, Barbados

5thT20 - January 30 Barbados

Tom's younger brother Sam missed the T20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a stress fracture of the back and he, too, will not be involved in the West Indies series.

England will play T20s in the Caribbean on January 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30, with all games starting at 8pm UK time - you will be able to follow the games via live blogs across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

England are due to fly to Barbados on Saturday.

McGrath added to England coaching team for Windies tour

England have announced Essex head coach Anthony McGrath as one of three new additions to their backroom staff for the West Indies T20 series.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath will be England's batting coach for the T20 series in the West Indies

McGrath - who has led Essex to one County Championship title, a Bob Willis Trophy triumph and a Vitality Blast crown since he took charge at Chelmsford in late 2017 - will be England's batting coach in the Caribbean.

Former Worcestershire and Warwickshire seamer Alan Richardson will be bowling coach, with Paul Tweddle to act as fielding and wicketkeeper coach.

McGrath - who played four Tests and 14 ODIs for England across 2003 and 2004 - and Richardson were previously part of the coaching set-up during the ODI series victory over Pakistan in the summer, while Tweddle joins the team for the first time.

Paul Collingwood was previously confirmed as head coach for the tour, which begins just four days after the end of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart.

The close proximity of the games in Australia and the Caribbean means England head coach Chris Silverwood will not travel to the West Indies for the white-ball fixtures.

England squad for West Indies T20 series: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince