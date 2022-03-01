Jason Roy: England batter withdraws from 2022 Indian Premier League to spend time with family

Jason Roy has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League in order to spend time with his family

The 31-year-old, who became a father for the second time in January, had been signed by new franchise Gujarat Titans for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy wrote on his social media accounts.

"With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family, as well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."

Roy's T20 World Cup in the UAE late last year was ended prematurely by a calf injury

Roy is likely to play a fundamental role for England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia during October and November.

He suffered a calf injury during the 2021 tournament which ruled him out of England's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The right-hander has played 156 white-ball internationals for England - 98 ODIs and 58 T20Is - hitting nine hundreds in the 50-over format.

The Surrey batter also made five Test appearances during the summer of 2019.