Sky Sports' Rob Key confirms interest in England managing director of cricket role

Rob Key is interested in the role of managing director of England men's cricket

Sky Sports pundit Rob Key has confirmed his interest in the vacant role of England's managing director of men's cricket.

Ashley Giles left the position in the wake of England's 4-0 Ashes thrashing with Sir Andrew Strauss currently in the job on an interim basis.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Key, who played 15 Tests, five ODIs and one T20 international for England between 2002 and 2009, is on a list of shortlisted interviewees, which includes former England national selector Ed Smith and Durham director of cricket Marcus North.

Speaking about the England role while commentating on the third Test between Pakistan and Australia, former Kent captain Key said coyly: "There's a lot of speculation around, there's a lot of jobs up for grabs in English cricket.

"A fair few people have been asked, a fair few people are going for these jobs. The thing I have is that you have to weigh up how much golf you can get in doing some of these. For me, the lifestyle thing is the big issue."

