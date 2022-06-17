England smash world-record 498-4 against Netherlands; Jos Buttler one of three players to hit hundreds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England break the world record for the highest score in ODI cricket. England break the world record for the highest score in ODI cricket.

England broke their own world record for the highest score in ODI cricket after crunching 498-4 against Netherlands during a run-fest in Amstelveen.

Jos Buttler (162 not out of 70 balls), Dawid Malan (125 off 109) and Phil Salt (122 off 93) each scored centuries as England topped the 481-6 they had piled on against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018.

Eoin Morgan's side had a chance to become the first team in history to score 500 in an ODI as they reached 488 with two balls remaining but Liam Livingstone (66no off 22) could only hit the next delivery for four.

Livingstone crunched the last ball for six, though, as England achieved the highest score in any List A game - international or domestic - by overhauling the 496-4 Surrey put on against Gloucestershire at The Kia Oval in 2007.

An innings of carnage included Buttler creaming England's second-fastest ODI hundred, from 47 balls, with that behind only the 46-ball century he had struck against Pakistan in Dubai in 2015.

Buttler's 150 was reached from 65 deliveries, the second fastest in history, only trumped by Ab De Villiers' 64-ball effort for South Africa against West Indies seven years ago.

Malan and Salt each achieved their maiden ODI centuries, with Malan's seeing him become the third England player, after Buttler and Women's captain Heather Knight, to notch centuries in all three forms of international cricket.