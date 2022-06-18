England's Katherine Brunt retires from Test cricket, will carry on playing ODIs and T20 internationals

Katherine Brunt made her Test debut in 2004 and played 51 times for England in the format

England seam bowler Katherine Brunt has made the "heart-breaking" decision to retire from Test cricket but will carry on playing one-day and T20 internationals.

The 36-year-old is England Women's third-leading wicket-taker in Tests having amassed 51 scalps in 14 matches, including three five-wicket hauls and a best of 6-69 versus Australia in Worcester in 2009.

Brunt - who made her Test debut in 2004, against New Zealand in Scarborough - took eight wickets in the drawn Ashes clash in Australia this winter, claiming 5-60 in the first innings and 3-24 in the second.

In just her third game, in Worcester in August 2005, Brunt took nine wickets across two innings and scored a half-century as England regained the Women's Ashes for the first time since 1963.

Brunt took eight wickets in her final Test - the drawn Ashes clash against Australia in Canberra over the winter

Brunt: Test cricket is my absolute passion

Brunt said: "I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love but over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I've decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one.

"Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heart-breaking choice to make but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket.

"I know that I leave it in a great place, the bowlers coming through are ready and they're just itching to be let loose!

"With the South Africa game around the corner, I'm very much looking forward to watching them from the best seat in the house."

In white-ball cricket for England, Brunt has bagged 167 wickets in 140 ODIs as well as 98 wickets in 96 T20 internationals.

The 36-year-old will carry on playing white-ball cricket for England

Finch: 'True legend' Brunt has given everything

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's cricket, said: "Katherine's passion and commitment was never more evident than when she played Test cricket for England.

"You only need to watch the last Ashes Test to see her desire, her heart and her undoubted ability with the red ball in hand.

"She has given everything for England Women in Test cricket and we are fully supportive of her decision to focus on white-ball cricket on the international stage.

"Katherine can leave the red ball behind knowing she is a true legend in that form of the game and that she has set standards that future generations can only aspire to."

England's summer starts against South Africa

England begin their summer programme with a Test match against South Africa at Taunton (June 27-30) before playing the Proteas in three ODIs and as many T20 internationals.

Heather Knight's side will then compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - that will be an eight-team T20 tournament - before concluding their campaign in September with three ODIs and three T20 internationals against India.

Brunt will hope to play a key role in the white-ball matches but England will be without Anya Shrubsole, with the seam bowler having retired from all forms of international cricket back in April.