Jos Buttler inspired by Bazball as England captain parks Test return talk

Jos Buttler did not say yes, but nor was there a denial as England's newly-appointed white-ball captain was again quizzed on his interest in a potential, eventual return to a rejuvenated Test set-up.

Eoin Morgan's successor has warranted talk of a red-ball comeback by way of the phenomenal form elevating him among the best one-day batsmen in the world and that left him as the obvious choice to take over leadership duties.

Buttler has not featured in the Test side since being replaced by Ben Foakes in the wake of a disappointing Ashes series, and while an admirer of the stylistic-makeover it is evident his focus remains solely on life under Matthew Mott.

"It's not a question that needs to be answered at the minute for me I think," replied Buttler when asked if he wanted to return to the Test team.

"I'm very focused on this, and there's not many spaces available in that team is there? They're playing brilliantly well and it's great to watch.

"Being made captain of this team in T20s and ODIs needs full focus and a lot of energy, so that's where all mine is at the minute."

Buttler will lead England out as full-time captain for the first time on Thursday when they take on India in the first of three T20 internationals, which will be followed by three one-day contests.

He does so having smashed 162 off 70 balls to spearhead England to a 232-run win in their first ODI against the Netherlands last month to follow up his sublime IPL form.

Aggressive batting and high-intensity action has emerged as something of a mutual theme between the two sides upon the rise of 'Bazball' under Brendan McCullum, with Buttler excited by a new era for English cricket.

"I think there's a clear identity for that Test team now which is the way they're going to play," said Buttler.

"I think we've [the one-day team] had that for a long time, we're always trying to push the boundaries and luckily we'll get to bring a few of those guys into our group as well who have been in fantastic form. Playing in that fashion that suits us down to the ground as well.

"I think it's a great time for England cricket. I think what they've managed to achieve over the last four weeks, being around the country and hearing people talk about Test cricket and the fashion they're playing, it's such a positive thing for the game in our country and Test cricket as well."

England continued their resurgence under Ben Stokes and McCullum this week as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries on their way to completing a record 378 run chase against India.

While Stokes appears to have paired captaincy duties with his own on-field production seamlessly, Buttler has zero concerns over his own ability to balance the added workload.

"I don't think [his form will be hindered by captaincy]," said Buttler. "I want to be a captain that leads from the front and leads by examples and by the way I play as well.

"I'll keep challenging myself to get better as a player and being able to compartmentalise the two jobs will be important so making sure I have time to really prepare as a player first and foremost as well as doing all the captaincy duties as well.

"I think I'll learn that as I go along. In terms of a place to take over from, if I'm not ready to take over now I'll never be I don't think.

I think I'm in the best place I've ever been to become a captain of the team at this moment so I'm excited for the challenge ahead."

