England crushed by India in first T20I as Jos Buttler's captaincy tenure starts with defeat

Hardik Pandya took four wickets after hitting fifty as India thrashed England in the first T20 international

Jos Buttler's tenure as England's official white-ball captain began with a first-ball duck and a 50-run defeat as his side were thumped by a Hardik Pandya-inspired India in the first T20 international at The Ageas Bowl.

Buttler was cleaned up by a swinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over amid England tumbling to 33-4 in 6.1 overs and being dismissed for 148 in 19.3 as they set about trying to top India's 198-8.

Hardik Pandya followed a 33-ball 51 in India's knock with four wickets in England's, removing Dawid Malan (21 off 14), Liam Livingstone (0) and Jason Roy (4 off 16) in the early collapse as the hosts faltered against the moving ball.

Moeen Ali (36 off 20) and Harry Brook (28 off 23) rallied England with a fifth-wicket stand of 61 from 36 balls but both then fell in the same Yuzvendra Chahal over, while Hardik picked up his fourth wicket when he had Sam Curran (4) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

India were sloppy in the field - Karthik dropping at least two chances - but that did not cost the tourists, who can now wrap up a series victory at Edgbaston on Saturday before the final game at Trent Bridge on Sunday

India will have Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprt Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja available for this weekend's matches, with that quintet having sat out the opener having played in the seven-wicket defeat to England in a thrilling Test match at Edgbaston.

Buttler - who has succeeded Eoin Morgan as limited-overs captain - was castled from the fifth ball of the chase as Bhuvneshwar sent down a devilish in-swinger before Pandya accounted for Malan, Livingstone and Roy.

Hardik bowled Malan off an inside edge and had Livingstone caught behind in the fifth over before an out-of-sorts Roy slashed the seamer to third man in the seventh.

Moeen and Brook's quick-fire fifty stand gave England hope but leg-spinner Chahal then removed them both in the space of five balls - Brook caught in the deep and Moeen stumped in ungainly fashion by Karthik - and when Pandya ousted Curran, England's hopes were all but over.

There was still time for India debutant Arshdeep Singh to take two wickets, the seamer removing tailenders Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson as India clinched a comprehensive win.

India power their way just short of 200

India had raced to 86-2 in eight overs after skipper Rohit Sharma, back in the side after sitting out his team's Test defeat to England at Edgbaston, elected to bat.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the England bowlers, taking 2-23 from his four overs

Moeen (2-26) picked up the first two wickets, nicking off Rohit (24 off 14) after his previous two balls had been swept for four, and then forcing Ishan Kishan (8) to top-edge a sweep to short fine leg in an over in which the spinner had been crunched for successive sixes by Deepak Hooda (33 off 17).

Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also pummelled leg-spinner Parkinson (1-44) and left-arm seamers Topley (1-34) and Tymal Mills (1-35) - only for Chris Jordan (2-23), the pick of the England attack, to snap the third-wicket stand when Hooda hauled a short off-cutter to Mills at short backward square.

Jordan also accounted for Suryakumar - the batter shown to have gloved a bumper behind to Buttler after a successful England review - but Hardik kept the scoreboard motoring, with Livingstone (1-15) and Curran (0-18) among the bowlers he dispatched.

Hardik, who would have been stumped on 35, off Parkinson, had Buttler been able to gather the ball cleanly behind the stumps, propelled India to 178-5 with three overs remaining

However, the tourists could only muster 20 runs from the final three overs, bowled by Topley, Jordan and Mills, during which time Hardik clothed Topley to deep point, Dinesh Karthik (11) fell to Mills after a superb catch from Curran, and Harshal (3) was run out via a direct hit from Buttler.

That did not matter for India in the end, with Buttler soon trudging off for a golden duck and the visitors storming into a 1-0 series lead.

What's next?

The T20 international series concludes with matches in the Midlands over the weekend. The sides will first square off at Edgbaston on Saturday and then again at Trent Bridge on Sunday. Both matches start at 2.30pm with build-up beginning on Sky Sports Cricket at 2pm each day.

England will then host India for three one-day internationals next week, at The Kia Oval (Tuesday, July 12), Lord's (Thursday, July 14) and then Emirates Old Trafford (Sunday, July 17). Again, all games are live on Sky Sports.

