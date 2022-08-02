England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa

The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

Robinson was then sidelined between late May and late July with his back issue - he also suffered a bout of Covid-19 during that time - but returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship last week, taking nine wickets in the match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

England squad for first two South Africa Tests Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

The 28-year-old will now hope to make his England comeback, having been named in the squad for the games against South Africa at Lord's (August 17-21) and Emirates Old Trafford (August 25-29).

The third and final match against South Africa is at The Kia Oval (September 8-12).

Robinson will test his fitness by playing for the England Lions in a four-day game against South Africa at Canterbury from August 9.

England have won all four of their Tests this summer under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, sweeping New Zealand 3-0 before beating India in the rescheduled fifth Test to earn a 2-2 series draw.

Ben Foakes will return for England after a bout of Covid-19

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes missed most of the final game against New Zealand and then the clash with India due to Covid-19 but will return against South Africa with Sam Billings dropping out.

England men's performance director Mo Bobat said: "After an excellent start to the summer, we're looking forward to an exciting Test series against a strong South Africa side. The selectors have picked a squad for the first two Tests at Lord's and Emirates Old Trafford with continuity in mind."

James Anderson, who turned 40 on Saturday, and Stuart Broad are set to lead the attack once again, with Robinson, Craig Overton and Matthew Potts the other seamers in the squad.

Craig Overton's brother Jamie - who scored 97 on debut in the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley - misses out with hand and foot injuries.

England have kept faith with Zak Crawley - the Kent opener has not passed 50 in seven innings so far this summer but did make 46 against India last time out in a much-improved showing.

