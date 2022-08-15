James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'

James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way.

The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge of a misfiring England side that had won just once in their previous 17 Tests; they have since won four straight, on each occasion chasing down targets of greater than 275 in the fourth innings.

Despite the new style of play serving the Test team incredibly well so far, Anderson knows there will be times England come "unstuck" when playing their way but remains excited at what they can achieve with McCullum and Stokes at the helm, ahead of the series against South Africa.

"The way him (Mark Boucher) and his team play (South Africa), they have a certain way of playing cricket," said Anderson.

"At the minute, Ben (Stokes) and Brendon McCullum have an idea of how they want us to play our cricket so we are buying into that and trying to play our way and we are absolutely loving doing it.

"There might be times when we do come unstuck and moments when things don't go our way, but I think the fact that we are buying into this and enjoying doing it is exciting for the whole group."

As England's all-time wicket taker, Anderson would be forgiven for contemplating "slowing down" after turning 40 last month, but he is instead focused on "showing what he can do on the field" and is only reinvigorated by the new setup.

"When the scoreboard ticks over, you don't really take too much notice of it and you start again as a batter," he added.

"I haven't got to 40 much in my career, but when you do hit a milestone you try and reset and go again, and that is exactly my mindset, it is just a number next to my name.

"I don't feel old or like I am slowing down or anything.

"The last few weeks I have been working hard and training, trying to work on my bowling again and keep that ticking over, then the last couple of days I have felt in great rhythm and hopefully I can show that on the field."

Boucher: I don't know how we will deal with 'Bazball'

South Africa are not sure how they are going to deal with England's new aggressive approach to playing Test cricket with coach Mark Boucher saying on Monday they will adopt a wait-and-see attitude when the first Test starts at Lords on Wednesday.

Boucher was asked how his side might counter it after India and New Zealand failed.

"I don't know, I'll tell you on the day," he said.

"We've got to be adaptable in test cricket. It's just about finding a way to try and stop their momentum and maybe change it."

Boucher predicted smart cricket would decide the series as South Africa look to stay on course for a place in the next World Test Championship final.

"We believe we've been playing a nice brand of cricket and played some tight series recently where we have come out on top," he said.

"We want to be smart, play aggressive cricket but you've got to be smart with that as well.

The bottom line is this game is between bat and ball and we've got to make smart decisions at certain times of the game, and we are focused on trying to do that.

"England will probably do the same, they have their brand they want to play. We've just got to try and match it on the day and try find ways to negate it."

Boucher is hoping his team's leading fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, would be fit to play after an ankle ligament injury.

"The one concern will be the load on his body and he will have a final test today," he said.

"I am hoping he'll pull through because he's a massive player for us.

"For him to be part of the final XI will be very special for us."

