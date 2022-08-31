England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the second Test between at Emirates Old Trafford as England romped to an innings victory Highlights from day three of the second Test between at Emirates Old Trafford as England romped to an innings victory

England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September.

After storming to a day-three victory in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.

Ollie Robinson retains his place after taking five wickets, with Zak Crawley still favoured to open up the batting after an improved 38 runs in England's first and only innings.

After South Africa romped home to victory in the first Test by an innings and 12 runs, this will be the all-important decider between the two teams.

The unchanged squad comes as no surprise, with captain Stokes praising the clinical display his squad put on in the second Test.

"To come back from last week's disappointment at Lord's to put in the performance we have this week, it obviously gives us a lot of confidence back and sets the series up nicely for the last game at the Oval," said Stokes.

"We completely forgot about that performance [at Lord's]. The way we batted, bowled and fielded in this game was the benchmark of the standards we set."

England squad for third Test vs South Africa

Ben Stokes (Durham) captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Alex Lees (Durham)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

