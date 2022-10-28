T20 World Cup: England's clash with Australia abandoned in Melbourne to leave Group 1 wide open

England's hopes of returning to winning ways at the T20 World Cup were ruined by rain as their Super 12s clash against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne.

The scheduled toss at 6.30pm local time (8.30am BST) was pushed back due to persistent rain at the MCG, which had already seen Ireland's clash with Afghanistan at the same venue cancelled without any play.

A pitch inspection took place an hour later and the umpires returned for a second time at 8.15pm (10.15am BST) to assess the outfield, which remained extremely damp in several areas despite the rain temporarily halting.

Image: Umpires discussed their decision with captains Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch

The match was eventually abandoned after a third inspection at 9.50pm local time, shortly after another heavy shower, with the pitch deemed unsafe for any play to take place.

The decision came nearly an hour before the scheduled cut-off time, although it was decided the pitch would not have dried enough to get a minimum of five overs per side required to constitute a game.

Image: Ground staff tried valiantly to get play underway at the MCG

What does a no-result mean?

Defeat for either side would have severely hampered their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, while a share of the spoils offers both teams a reprieve with two rounds of fixtures in the Super 12s remaining.

Both sides earn one point from the no-result and England, who suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in another rain-affected match on Wednesday, move to second in the Group 1 table based on their superior net run-rate.

Australia, who also won and lost once in their opening two matches before today's abandoned clash, remain level on three points with England and Ireland but sit in fourth ahead of their final Super 12 fixtures.

MCG surface 'was going to be a real issue'

England captain Jos Buttler says that they are now fully focused on keeping their tournament alive against New Zealand after the Australia game was abandoned.

England's Jos Buttler: "It was due to a be a massive occasion, a full house against Australia, one of the biggest games of your career, so we are very disappointed.

"We have retained full faith in the group, we haven't become a bad team overnight, we are full of match winners and are looking forward to the rest of the tournament."

Australia captain Aaron Finch says that he understands why the game against England has been abandoned due to player safety concerns with the conditions.

Australia's Aaron Finch: "The outfield was drenched, it was as wet as I have ever seen it. I think the run-ups were an issue and the inner circle. It comes down to player safety. If you are trying to run out there, it was going to be a real issue."

What's next?

England

New Zealand Tuesday 1st November 7:30am

Australia

Ireland Monday 31st October 7:30am

England return to action against New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday (8am UK time) with Australia facing Ireland a day earlier at the same venue (8am UK time).

Victories over New Zealand and then Sri Lanka in Sydney on November 5 would take England to seven points, while Australia would be on the same points total should they beat Ireland and Afghanistan in their remaining matches.

