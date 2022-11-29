Liam Livingstone to make England Test debut against Pakistan

All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut for England in their first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old, who will bat at number eight, has pipped Surrey's Will Jacks, while Ben Duckett will open the batting for his first Test appearance since 2016.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Despite not representing Lancashire in the County Championship since September 2021 as he has been focusing on shorter-format cricket, Livingstone caught the attention of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for his eye-catching shots in white-ball cricket.

"It was a pretty simple conversation I had with him (Livingstone), actually before we went out to Australia for the World Cup," the England captain said.

"Obviously, I told him where we stood in terms of him playing some red-ball cricket out in the subcontinent.

"With the skill he has with the ball and the way he plays with the bat is very aligned with how me and Baz want to see the team play. He jumped at the opportunity.

"I don't necessarily think that not playing a red-ball game is going to be too much of a thing for him.

"He's a very natural cricketer, he's going to go out there and really express himself. So, yeah, looking forward to seeing him in the whites."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Brendon McCullum says his team have an 'obligation' to play entertaining cricket as they return to Pakistan for their Test series

Duckett has not played a Test since 2016 when he was handed a brutal baptism of fire at the hands of Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Then aged 22, Duckett played in the series against both Bangladesh and India that winter, averaging just 15.71, and has not played Test cricket for England since.

However, Duckett amassed over 1,000 runs in last season's County Championship Division Two at an average of 72.28.

When England toured Pakistan for seven T20 internationals in September and October - with the visitors winning 4-3 - Duckett finished as the second-highest run-scorer during the series, and Stokes backed him to succeed at the top of the order.

"Ducky (Duckett) showed out here in the T20s just how good he is against spin bowling," he said.

"To have someone at the top like him who can mess around with the fields and make it a captain's nightmare because he sweeps both ways, and we know how much of a part spin plays out in this area.

"(We are) excited to have him at the top."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Brendon McCullum says their plan is to play an aggressive entertaining style of cricket in the Test series against Pakistan and says captain Ben Stokes has asked his players to be 'like rock stars'

Stokes announced on Monday he would be donating his match fees from the series to the Pakistan flood appeal, after at least 1,600 people were killed and millions left in need of aid following the natural disaster earlier this year.

"Coming here is a monumental time for English cricket and for Pakistan as a nation," he said when asked about the decision.

"There are bigger things to life than cricket. The floods were devastating to the country, and me coming out here and representing my country, bringing the sport back to the nation.

"There are things that go on in life that are bigger than sport and I felt compelled just to give something back that is bigger than cricket."

England XI for first Test v Pakistan: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Pakistan

England Thursday 1st December 4:30am

Watch England vs Pakistan live on Thursday from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Pakistan vs England fixtures