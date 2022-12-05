England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets

Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals.

Sciver, who missed the series at home to India in September as she prioritised her mental health, hit nine fours in her 96-ball knock as England posted 307-7 in Antigua, with Danni Wyatt contributing 68 off 60 balls in her 100th ODI, including three sixes.

There were also decent contributions from opener Tammy Beaumont (33) and new vice-captain Amy Jones (29) while skipper Knight, back following hip surgery, scored 16 in her first outing since July before England skittled West Indies for 165 in 40.3 overs.

The dominant victory gave new head coach Jon Lewis a winning start to his tenure, with the former England and Gloucestershire seamer having succeeded Lisa Keightley in the role.

West Indies reached 84-1 in the 20th over of the chase but then lost wickets in successive overs with Rashada Williams run out by Sciver for 34 and Shemaine Campbelle dismissed by off-spinner Dean (4-35) for a duck.

England skipper Knight then removed namesake Kycia Knight (39) in the 26th over, while West Indies lost their final six wickets for 25 runs once Hayley Matthews (34) was trapped lbw by seamer Lauren Bell.

Dean bagged the seventh, eighth and ninth wickets, including bowling Cherry-Ann Fraser for a duck, before Sophia Dunkley ended a rather one-side game by dismissing Shakera Selman (3).

England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean continues on Tuesday with the second ODI, with the third then taking place on Friday ahead of five T20 internationals.