England recall Mark Wood with Ollie Pope to keep wicket again in second Test against Pakistan

England have made one change for the second Test against Pakistan, with Mark Wood replacing the injured Liam Livingstone.

That means Ollie Pope will keep wicket again in Multan, with Ben Foakes sitting out, and Will Jacks retaining his place in the side.

Wood missed the first Test, which England won by 74 runs in Rawalpindi, with a hip injury he suffered during the T20 World Cup.

England XI for second Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wicketkeeper), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

But the fast bowler will return to the side as a replacement for Livingstone, 29, who suffered a knee injury during the first Test and will miss the rest of the tour.

Wood will join the pace attack alongside Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, while Jacks will provide back-up to front-line spinner Jack Leach.

The 32-year-old was an integral part of England's T20 World Cup victory in Australia, but last featured in a Test side against the West Indies in March 2022 after missing the bulk of the summer through injury.

Jacks was handed his Test debut just minutes before the first Test after Foakes failed to recover in time from an illness that had rocked England's camp on the eve of the match.

The 24-year-old scored handy runs in the first innings and claimed six wickets as he took on more bowling responsibility with Livingstone unable to bowl.

In Foakes' absence, Pope donned the gloves and performed well enough to retain the position. He took one stunning catch down the leg-side in the second innings, which was particularly impressive as England sealed victory on the final day.

Watch day one of the second Test between Pakistan and England, in Multan, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday. Build-up gets under way at 4.30am ahead of a 5am start.