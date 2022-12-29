England all-rounders Sam Curran and Nat Sciver nominated for ICC Cricketer of the Year awards

England all-rounders Sam Curran and Nat Sciver have been nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year respectively.

Curran was named Player of the Tournament as England won the T20 World Cup in Australia in November, with the 24-year-old bagging 13 wickets in six matches.

He picked up 25 wickets in 19 T20 internationals all told in 2022 and recently became the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab Kings paid £1.85m for his services during December's auction.

Sciver, 30, was England's leading run-scorer in their recent 3-0 sweep of West Indies, her first series since returning from a break to prioritise her mental health.

Sciver amassed 833 runs - including two centuries against Australia at the World Cup - and claimed 11 wickets in 17 ODIs this calendar year.

Image: Sam Curran's 13 wickets helped England win the T20 World Cup in November

Curran is up against India's Suryakumar Yadav, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for the Men's T20I award.

Sciver's competition for the Women's ODI gong is South Africa's Shabnim Ismail, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Australia's Alyssa Healy.

Raza, Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Adam Zampa and West Indies' Shai Hope are up for the Men's ODI award.

The Women's T20I award will go to one of India's Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan's Nida Dar, New Zealand's Sophie Devine or Australia's Tahlia McGrath.