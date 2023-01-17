Haseeb Hameed says he can fit into England's attacking Test cricket style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Haseeb Hameed scored his County Championship runs for Nottinghamshire in 2022 at strike-rate of 62.40 - almost double his Test strike-rate of 32.02; opener will captain England Lions' red-ball team in Sri Lanka in January and February and says he will risk defeat in order to push for wins
Tuesday 17 January 2023 09:29, UK
Haseeb Hameed feels he can fit into the attacking style of Test cricket that England are playing under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
The opening batter's strike-rate in his 10 Tests to date is 32.02 and his previous defensive approach earned him the nickname 'Baby Boycott' in a nod to former England batter Sir Geoffrey Boycott.
However, Hameed's strike-rate for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship last season was 62.40 and he says scoring more briskly has been his focus since being dropped by England after the 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia in 2021-22.
The 26-year-old, who will captain England Lions' red-ball team in Sri Lanka later this month, said: "I came back from that Australia tour and was clear how I was going to go about my game: look to score runs at every opportunity and accept the fact that everyone gets out.
"We [England] went into our shells a bit. We got a bit defensive, a bit 'survival mode' and as a result we all suffered.
"Now it's almost like, if in doubt you take the other option, you try and put the pressure back on them. You take the positive option and you'll be backed for it.
"That's a key change in our cricket system in general. The interesting thing for me is it coincides with a similar shift that I've made at a similar time.
"You have your typical Test match opener, which is what I was trying to play like before, but there is also a side of me - which maybe a few more people have seen now - that enjoys hitting the ball.
"Especially against some of the best bowlers in the world you're going to face good balls that will get you out, so the other balls you may as well try to cash in, score runs and put the opposition under pressure.
"That is what I've tried to do. I took that into the season with Notts and it was a good season for me.
"The way I look at things, I had one bad tour but a lot of very, very good players have had one bad tour. Why can't I get better? It's happened, but it's not the complete journey. I'm not 35, 36.
"I've got another 15 years of cricket left in me. I'm hoping a long period of that is playing international cricket for England, that has never changed."
England have won nine of their 10 Tests since Stokes succeeded Joe Root as captain and Hameed says he will look top follow the senior skipper's lead when he leads his country's second string in Sri Lanka.
The former Lancashire batter added: "I'll have my own style of course, but the brand that Stokesy and Co have implemented is now the England brand, whether you're with the Lions or the Test side.
"This whole idea of playing to win and being prepared to lose the game in order to win, 100 per cent I'll try to replicate that."
