England fast bowler Mark Wood doubts he will play more than three Ashes Tests against Australia this summer

England fast bowler Mark Wood doubts he will play more than three Ashes Tests this summer, saying featuring in four games in the 2021/22 series in Australia left him "knackered, wrecked and exhausted".

Wood was England's leading wicket-taker during their 4-0 drubbing in Australia a couple of winters ago, striking 17 times at an average of 26.64, but has played in only three Tests since due to injury and workload management.

"I will definitely not play all five [Ashes Tests this year]," Wood told reporters while out in Bangladesh with England's white-ball side.

"I was delighted to play four out of five in Australia. I was knackered, wrecked, exhausted [but] that was a big tick in my box to say that in a big series, I can do it, if Stokesy [Ben Stokes] or Baz [coach Brendon McCullum] want me to play."

Image: Wood was England's leading wicket-taker during their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia in 2022/22

England's pace-bowling reserve looks strong ahead of the Ashes, a series which begins at Edgbaston on June 16 before further matches at Lord's, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford and The Kia Oval.

Wood added: "More than likely, with the bowling stock we have, especially at home, I probably won't even play four Tests.

"They might even want me for one or two, if they need a pace element. He [Stokes] might want to mix it up to keep people fresh, but if people are playing well, I might not play any.

Image: Wood (right) is currently out in Bangladesh with England's white-ball side

"I very much doubt, from the way they have managed me, [that I will play] four. If they want three or four, I will put my hand up."

Speaking about his two-month break between the end of December's tour of Pakistan and March's white-ball assignments in Bangladesh, Wood said: "It was lovely, to be honest.

"To be able to spend time at home and not think about cricket for a little bit was really nice. It's made me hungrier when I've come back in. In the past there have been times I shouldn't have played and I have.

"The breaks have helped prolong me a bit more than previous years, when I've tried to play everything.

"I am never going to turn down the chance to play for England: if they want me I will be there and trying my best, but if they decide to rest me, I get it. I will be gearing up for the next one."

Wood was rested for the final ODI in Bangladesh but is in the squad for the three T20 internationals against the same opponents, with that series starting on Thursday (8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 9am.)