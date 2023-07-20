Women's Ashes: England's Kate Cross says points system could be looked at after Australia retain trophy

Kate Cross feels the points system for the Women's Ashes could be tweaked after Australia retained the trophy despite winning fewer games than England.

The multi-format series, which comprised one Test match, three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals, finished 8-8 after England won the final 50-over game in Taunton.

Australia claimed four points for victory in the solitary Test match, while the white-ball games - of which England won four out of six - were only worth two points apiece.

England beat Australia 2-1 in both the T20 and ODI portions of the series and Cross feels her side are now on "the cusp of something".

England beat Australia 2-1 in both white-ball legs of the Women's Ashes but the Southern Stars retained the trophy

The England seamer told Sky Sports Cricket: "I wonder if there will be conversations around the points for the Test match.

"With five days you are probably guaranteeing a result so I wonder if it is too heavily weighted.

"We have won more games but Australia have retained The Ashes. I don't know whether they need to look at it but I'm sure there will be conversations because five days makes a big difference.

"The bigger picture for us is thinking about what we have achieved this summer. Not many people come away with trophies against Australia. We feel we are on the cusp of something as a team.

"I think having some young guns helped us beat them in close games. Alice Capsey does not care that it is Ellyse Perry is running in at her, she just wants to whack the ball for four.

"The youngsters have been a breath of fresh air and really helped us. That's what is most exciting. Credit to the ECB as the domestic structure is growing."

'Our mantra was to inspire and entertain'

Figures released by the ECB showed 110,000 fans attended the multi-format series in total, with 5.3m watching live on television.

Cross added: "There is a lot of pride for us. Not necessarily the on-field stuff but the off-field stuff of the crowds and getting people interested in women's cricket.

"We have achieved something. It doesn't feel that way because we haven't got the big trophy to prove it but there is a lot of excitement as to where we can go.

England will face Sri Lanka in T20 and ODI cricket live on Sky Sports later this summer

"The overriding feeling that has come out of the series is how much fun we had. Our mantra was to entertain and inspire people and it feels like it was a series that really grabbed the nation.

"Credit to both teams for being able to create such thrilling games. If we had gone 8-0 down you could have lost people but we kept it alive and people wanting to support us.

"The crowds made such a difference, it was nothing like I had experienced in international cricket in England before.

"Hopefully it can continue."

Watch England's women's team back in action on Sky Sports in late August and September as they play Sri Lanka in three T20 internationals and as many one-day internationals.