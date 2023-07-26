England to play India in five Test matches between January and March 2024, with Dharamsala among the venues

England will play India in five Test matches between January and March of next year with games held in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

The series begins in Hyderabad on January 25 and will conclude in Dharamsala with the final game between March 7-11.

Many of India's most famous venues have been left off the schedule with no Test in Mumbai, Kolkata or Delhi, while Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket ground in the world, is also overlooked.

England will be looking to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2012, when Sir Alastair Cook led the tourists to a 2-1 success.

England were beaten 3-1 in India in early 2021, with victory in the first Test in Chennai followed by a defeat at the same venue and then successive losses in Ahmedabad.

England Test series in India 2023

First Test - January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

Second Test - February 2-6 (Vizag)

Third Test - February 15-19 (Rajkot)

Fourth Test - February 23-27 (Ranchi)

Fifth Test - March 7-11 (Dharamsala)