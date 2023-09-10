Liam Livingstone: All-rounder's match-winning innings against New Zealand cements England World Cup place

All-rounder Liam Livingstone cemented his place in England's World Cup squad with a match-winning 95 not out to help Jos Buttler's side to victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at Southampton.

Prior to the four-match series - which is now level at 1-1 - slight doubts had crept in over Livingstone's form ahead of the World Cup after he struggled for runs in The Hundred.

But the 30-year-old has put any concerns to bed, following up his 52 from 40 balls in the opening ODI with an ODI career-best on Sunday as he smashed an unbeaten 95 from 78 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's innings against New Zealand in the second ODI at The Ageas Bowl

Before his 52 in Cardiff on Friday, Livingstone had not scored a half-century in any form of the game since the IPL in May but after his player-of-the-match performance at the Ageas Bowl, he admitted his relief at his timely form.

Livingstone said: "It has been a frustrating year for me. I've probably overthought things at times.

"It's quite a hard role when you have a bit of time off and then come in down the order and are trying to smack it from ball one.

"My adaptability is something I pride myself on. I've had a lean couple of months but I was looking forward to this series to get a bit of time in the middle - and thankfully today went well for me.

"I just needed one innings. My hard work over the last couple of months has paid off."

Livingstone is 'extremely devastating'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Livingstone gets his second half century of the ODI series as he gets 50 from 47 balls

Livingstone's performance on the south coast was made even more impressive considering he arrived at the crease with England in deep trouble at 55-5.

His calculated counter-attack, which saw him hammer nine fours and one six, was the first time he had faced 50 or more balls in an ODI for England and he took full advantage of his time in the middle to nail down his World Cup spot for next month's tournament in India.

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara told Sky Sports: "It just goes to show that if Liam gives himself some time to assess conditions [he can play an intelligent innings].

"Unfortunately for him, with the batting so strong he comes in with very few overs to bat so he has to go from the start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eoin Morgan looks at how England defeated New Zealand in the second ODI

"But when he does get an opportunity like this and he assesses conditions and gives himself that little bit more time to settle in, he can be extremely devastating.

"It was a combination of being very smart and also trusting his skills and being aggressive.

"Livingstone also adds that utility of being the extra spinner in the side that can bowl a couple of overs.

"If the pitches do start turning at the World Cup, or even just to break the monotony of having just the sameness of the attack, he's extremely useful."

Image: Liam Livingstone celebrates bringing up his 50 in the second ODI

Former England Women bowler Isa Guha told Sky Sports: "For me there was never a question about Liam Livingstone because of what he can do with the bat.

"At the death when they're bowling yorkers he has this ability to use his wrist to smash it down the ground and he can play spin equally well. He offers with the ball too.

"Today he didn't panic. He read the situation perfectly. He manipulated the field really well.

"He was happy to wait on the ball and play the classical shots. When he built the platform he was able to launch at the back end."

Livingstone's innings 'incredibly smart'

Image: Livingstone looks set to be in England's starting XI at the World Cup

Ex-New Zealand bowler Simon Doull was delighted with Livingstone's composure and intelligence in the second ODI victory as he finished just five short of a maiden ODI ton.

"Liam Livingstone's innings was absolutely superb and it's not something we have associated with him often enough," Doull told Sky Sports.

"He assessed the situation beautifully - he put the bad balls away, he was capable and wise enough to take the singles when he needed to. I thought he was incredibly smart.

"I've been critical at times of Livingstone not just reacting but actually looking, searching. He's got immense power.

"Give himself a little bit of time to get into his innings and we will see more of this from Livingstone.

"He backed up what he did in Cardiff and his team needed it today and you don't always see that from him. I was really impressed."

England

New Zealand Wednesday 13th September 12:00pm

Livingstone will next be in action on Wednesday with the final two ODIs between England and New Zealand taking place in London this week.

The Third ODI is being held at The Kia Oval on Wednesday (12.30pm start) followed by the fourth and final ODI at Lord's on Friday (12.30pm start). Coverage of both matches begins at 12pm on Sky Sports Cricket.