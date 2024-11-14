Courtney Winfield-Hill: Former cricketer, rugby league player-turned-coach joins England Women for next tours

Former cricketer and rugby league player Courtney Winfield-Hill has been named as an assistant coach for England Women’s tour of South Africa and the 2025 Women’s Ashes.

England's multi-format tour of South Africa is live on Sky Sports Cricket and starts on November 24 with the three-match T20 series. That is followed by a three-day ODI (December 4-11) and then a four-day Test (December 15-18).



Winfield-Hill was part of the England coaching group for the tour to Ireland in September and worked with Trent Rockets in this summer's Women's Hundred. The 37-year-old is currently coaching with Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League and will join up with the England squad in South Africa once her commitments in the WBBL have ended.

As a player, the Australia-born pace bowler represented home state Queensland Fire as well as Brisbane Heat but she then switched to rugby league after moving to England in 2018.



With the Leeds Rhinos she won a Grand Final and Challenge Cup double in 2019 and represented England at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 having qualified on residency. In May, Winfield-Hill joined the RFL as a senior women's and girls' partner.

"I am really proud to be a part of the set-up. Since working with England teams, I have been made to feel nothing but welcomed and feel the ECB have invested in developing me as a coach," said Winfield-Hill, wife of 2017 World Cup-winning opening batter Lauren.

"The development of the domestic game over the last five years has been brilliant to watch and I have taken a lot from recent involvements with the England A, development games and the Ireland tour.

"South Africa and the Ashes are two exciting series' and I am really looking forward to linking up and working with the group."



Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch added: "Courtney has played such an important role in developing the up-and-coming players on our international pathway and adds tremendous value in any environment she is part of.

"She will bring a different outlook on the game into the coaching team which will ensure the support we provide to players continually moves forward in what will be an exciting period for the senior team."

England in South Africa fixtures - live on Sky Sports

T20 series

Sunday November 24: South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London Wednesday November 27: South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni Saturday November 30: South Africa vs England - SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI series

Wednesday December 4: South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Sunday December 8: South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Wednesday December 11: South Africa vs England - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test match

December 15-18: South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

England squads for South Africa tour

T20 squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

