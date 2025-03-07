Kate Cross: Culture change needed for England after Ashes whitewash against Australia 'lost a few fans'

Kate Cross has hinted at cultural issues within England women’s cricket and has warned work will be required to help win fans back, following their Ashes whitewash against Australia.

England became the first side to be whitewashed 16-0 since the multi-format series was established in 2013, losing all three one-day internationals and each of the three T20Is before being thrashed by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off Test.

Cross - an unused squad member on the tour due to injury - believes the manner of the defeat was worse than anticipated, conceding that the team didn't impress at any point during the multi-format series.

Image: Heather Knight captained England in their Ashes whitewash

"It was unprecedented how poorly we performed over there," Cross told reporters on Thursday. "I don't think anyone probably anticipated the Ashes turning out the way it did, and obviously there was a huge disappointment that came with that.

"But I think as a group of players now we don't know what's going to come of this review, but I think it motivates you to be a better group of players and a better version of yourself without sounding too cliché.

"We didn't go over there and play good cricket for any part of that tour so we can't come away from that saying we want to 'inspire and entertain' [the team mantra] when we're not doing our jobs as well as we should have done."

Image: Australia thrashed England in a one-side Women's Ashes day-night Test

Clare Connor - England's managing director of women's cricket - has previously said there will be an "honest review" into how to rebuild from their historic loss, with question marks over the future of head coach Jon Lewis and the leadership team.

"I do believe as a team we do a lot of things really well, but there's areas we know we need to address, from cricket points of view, from cultural points of view," Cross added.

"I don't know what's going to come of this review, but I'm hoping that these are the things that will get addressed and it will pave the way for the next generation to want to play for England.

"I feel we might have lost a few fans in the last couple of months, which is really sad from our point of view. We as cricketers know how bad that tour was - we're not going to try to sugarcoat that. But I'd like people to fall back in love with English cricket."

Image: Kate Cross, right, is hoping to be fit for the start of the season

England have a three-match T20 international series against the West Indies, beginning on May 21, before a three-match ODI series against the same opposition from May 30.

A five-match T20 series at home to India starts on June 28 ahead of a three-match ODI series in July, before England travel to India in autumn for the 50-over World Cup.

