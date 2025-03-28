Joe Root says 'ship has sailed' on being England white-ball captain as batter looks forward to India series and Ashes

Joe Root says "that ship has sailed" about being England's next one-day international captain, with the batter's focus on Test series versus India and Australia.

England need a new limited-overs skipper with Jos Buttler resigning from the role during the dismal Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan, in which the team lost all three of their matches.

Root was in charge of England's Test side between 2017 and 2022 but told Sky Sports - at the opening of an indoor padel court in Sheffield - that he will not be taking over in white-ball cricket.

Instead, he is excited about the five-Test assignment at home to India from June 20 and then the away Ashes from November 21, during which Root will be looking to win a Test series in Australia for the first time after defeats in 2013/14, 2017/18 and 2021/22.

The Yorkshireman said on the white-ball captaincy: "I don't think so.

"I think that ship's sailed. I think I've done my time as a captain in England but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase [winning the World Cup in 2019]."

Harry Brook and Test skipper Ben Stokes have been tipped as potential replacements for Buttler, while Ben Duckett told Sky Sports earlier this week that it would be a "dream" to take charge but does not think he will get the job.

Root: No hiding place against India

England's white-ball team return to action against West Indies at Edgbaston on May 29 with the first of three one-day internationals, with that series followed by as many T20 internationals.

The Test group begin their summer with a four-day game against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from May 22, a curtain-raiser ahead of the main events vs India and Australia.

England ended their 2024 Test campaign with a 2-1 win in New Zealand, after being beaten 2-1 on turning tracks in Pakistan in October.

Root added: "These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It's something the team is relishing.

"I do think this team's building - covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions.

"I think we're capable of [winning The Ashes]. I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home.

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent.

"You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again."

On being motivated for the challenges ahead, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer added: "I think as soon as you lose that, I think it's time to call it a day.

"You're constantly looking to evolve, you never want to stand still, you never want to be that guy that's happy with where they're at.

"As long as you've got that mentality of finding ways of helping yourself and the team move forward - whether that's working with some of the younger players, trying to be a good professional around training and giving some good advice - then that can only benefit not just yourself but the guys around you, too."

