Sam Cook set for England Test chance and could also be a key man in The Ashes against Australia this winter

Could a traditional 82mph English seamer be Ben Stokes' side's secret weapon in Australia as they plot how to regain The Ashes?

Essex bowler Sam Cook looks set for a Test call-up for next month's one-off game against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge - live on Sky Sports - after England asked he be rested for his county's red-ball fixture at home to Worcestershire.

The 27-year-old is poised to be rewarded for superb first-class bowling figures of 318 wickets at an average under 20 and the success he has enjoyed with the Kookaburra ball, both in domestic cricket and also on the recent England Lions tour down under.

Sam Cook's first-class bowling stats Wickets: 318

318 Average: 19.77

19.77 Matches: 88

88 Strike-rate: 44.9

44.9 Best figures in innings: 7-23

7-23 Best figures in match: 12-65

12-65 Five-wicket hauls: 14

14 10-wicket match hauls: 4

The Kookaburra, which traditionally has a less prominent seam and goes softer earlier than the Dukes ball used in England, will be deployed in The Ashes, which gets under way at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21.

Cook's seemingly impending debut has in part come about due to injuries to others with Mark Wood (knee), Olly Stone (knee) and Brydon Carse (toe) currently on the shelf and Chris Woakes yet to play this season owing to an ankle niggle.

That said, it is perhaps only injury that has prevented Cook from making an England appearance to this point as he was right in the mix to play against West Indies last summer before a hamstring injury checked his progress.

Image: Cook has claimed seven wickets in two matches for Essex so far this season

Cook's likely Test bow also suggests England are not focused solely on pace as they continue to rebuild their bowling attack in the post James Anderson and Stuart Broad era.

While speed could be vital in Australia, it is not the be all and end all. Remember, when England last won The Ashes away in 2010/11, Anderson, Chris Tremlett and Tim Bresnan played crucial roles.

Australia's Scott Boland, a bowler of similar velocity to Cook, averages 12.63 in Test matches on home soil, while the recently concluded Sheffield Shield domestic competition saw plenty of seamers who aren't what you'd call rapid prosper.

Cook snaffled 13 wickets for the Lions in Australia this winter, including 3-58 in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Sydney as he removed three of the hosts' top six.

Image: Cook has succeeded with the Kookaburra ball, which will be used in The Ashes

He also made 23 breakthroughs with the Kookaburra across four County Championship rounds last season, using his array of skills to make up for a lack of speed.

Lengths, wrist, durability - what makes Cook stand out?

While it would be no surprise to see Cook shine against Zimbabwe in May and then possibly India later in the summer, there is plenty to suggest he could be of huge benefit in Australia, too - so what does the Chelmsford-born bowler do so well?

Sky Sports pundit and former Warwickshire and Leicestershire pace bowler Charles Dagnall said of Cook: "He is an English-style seamer, that's what he is. He hits a length - awkward lengths. He hits the splice of the bat and never makes you feel comfortable.

"He also nips the ball off the seam both ways so batters are unsure whether to play or not, thinking 'will I be leg before or nick off?' He forces that indecision. His great wrist means the ball can spring off a length, which can be so, so dangerous.

"He is a cannier bowler than he is given credit for, too. Just look at his results in franchise and white-ball cricket, parts of the game where 82mph bowlers can get hit out of the park, as I know all too well!

Image: Sky Sports' Charles Dagnall says Cook is a clever and durable bowler

"He is pretty durable, despite that hamstring injury last year, and doesn't have bad games or bowl bad balls.

"He has so much control and never lets you off the leash. England are thinking Ashes and he could do well there hitting the pitch hard."

England national selector Luke Wright seems to agree, telling the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast recently: "People like Sam [Cook] are going to be massive going into Australia.

"We have never not thought about Sam Cook. Over the last couple of years, I've spoken to him a lot.

"Each time we picked someone else out of county cricket, we picked the phone up to Sam explaining why and that he was competing with Woakes and [Matthew] Potts, guys not necessarily 85mph-plus but bowling with high skill."

Dagnall and Wright also credited Cook for shunning the riches of franchise cricket to go on Lions tours; Dagnall saying that move "sends the right signals" and Wright adding that it is "exactly what you want as a selector."

Baker rises up England pecking order

But Cook is not nailed on for a place just yet, with Hampshire's former Somerset youngster Sonny Baker - who has played just three first-class games, two of them in the County Championship - also rested for this round of fixtures at England's request.

Image: England are high on Hampshire's former Somerset fast bowler Sonny Baker

The 22-year-old is already on an England developmental contract and joined Cook on that aforementioned Lions tour under head coach Andrew Flintoff in January, taking eight wickets in two games, including 3-60 in the unofficial Test match.

He then bagged a five-wicket haul against Surrey last week, with his victims including potential international team-mate Jamie Smith. If Cook's skill has won England over, then it is the pace that excites them about Baker.

Dagnall added: "Baker is a skiddy fast bowler, not a hit-the-pitch type like Josh Tongue or Dillon Pennington but a bit like Darren Gough. He is raw but England seem to like him and I think he has been on the radar since he was 17,18, 19."

Cook and Baker have certainly given England food for thought, not just this summer but as The Ashes looms.

England men's Test matches this summer ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

vs Zimbabwe: Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge

Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏

All times UK and Ireland