England Women: Heather Knight named in ICC Women's World Cup squad as Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge return and Kate Cross misses out

Former captain Heather Knight has been named in England Women’s 15-strong squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old suffered a significant hamstring tendon issue suffered during May's T20 clean sweep against the West Indies, ruling her out of England's summer and The Hundred.

Knight has yet to return to competitive action but continues her recovery and is hopeful of being fit in time for the tournament, running from September 30-November 2 and live on Sky Sports.

Sarah Glenn is one of four specialist spinners in the squad and one of six players embarking on their first ODI World Cup, with the 25-year-old returning to the ODI squad after missing out against India in the summer.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge also returns, having last featured for England in the 50-over format during their 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, but Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have been left out.

The eight-team tournament is the first under England's new leadership of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards, with Australia returning as defending champions after they beat England in the 2022 final.

England Women squad: Em Arlott (Warwickshire), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Lauren Filer (Durham), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Heather Knight (Somerset), Emma Lamb (Lancashire), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze; captain), Linsey Smith (Hampshire), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey)

Edwards excited for Knight return and explains extra spinner

England reached the final in the previous two 50-over World Cups, beating India on home soil in 2017 before losing to Australia in the 2022 edition in New Zealand.

They will be among the favourites for World Cup glory again, with Edwards backing her squad to 'do something special' and challenge for victory.

"Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I'm delighted for all the players named in the squad," Edwards said.

"Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.

"Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we're lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it's fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there's no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.

Image: Sarah Glenn last featured for England in June

"It's also great to have Danni back in the squad, she's been in good form in domestic cricket and she'll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She'll be a huge asset for us.

"India is an amazing place to play cricket, and as a group we have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They only come around every four years and we're so excited to get over there to start our preparation."

2025 Women's World Cup: England fixtures

Friday October 3: England v South Africa - Bengaluru

Tuesday October 7: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati

Saturday October 11: England v Sri Lanka - Guwahati

Wednesday October 15: England v Pakistan - Colombo

Sunday October 19: India v England - Indore

Wednesday October 22: Australia v England - Indore

Sunday October 26: England v New Zealand - Guwahati

Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo

Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 - Bengaluru

Sunday November 2: Final - Colombo/Bengaluru

