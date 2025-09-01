England vs South Africa: Sonny Baker set to make debut as Jofra Archer returns to ODI side for Headingley opener

Hampshire seamer Sonny Baker is set to make his international debut for England as Jofra Archer returns to the side for the first ODI against South Africa at Headingley on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Archer returns to ODI cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy match against South Africa in Karachi back in March.

For pace bowler Baker, it is a welcome reward after the 22-year-old earned praise for his performances in The Hundred for Manchester Originals.

Baker marked his selection in the squad for the three 50-over games against the Proteas with a hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers, impressing the England white-ball skipper and the selectors enough to pick him for the opening ODI.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a duck by Baker as Manchester Originals took on Welsh Fire

"Yeah, he has been awesome in The Hundred, bowling at some of the best batters in the world and he has had them on toast," Brook said.

"It has been really good to see, bowling at high pace, he can swing it both ways with exceptional death skills as well.

"To have him in the team, for him to be opening up is awesome, and I think there are a lot of people excited to see what he does."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook shares his thoughts on Baker after he received his first England call-up ahead of the ODI series against South Africa

With England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruling himself out of Ashes contention, the series seems another opportunity for England's young stars to also put their hand up for red-ball selection this winter.

As for Baker's prospects of slipping into the Ashes vacancy opened up by Overton, Brook demurred.

"I don't select the red-ball side but he's obviously done really well this summer. We'll see how he goes," he added.

Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett are set to open the batting, with Joe Root, Brook, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, young star Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks making up the main batting line-up.

Adil Rashid offers the main spin option in the side, with fast bowler Brydon Carse accompanying Archer and Baker.

Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton and Saqib Mahmood miss out on selection for the first ODI from the squad.

England: 1 Jamie Smith, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (c), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Sonny Baker

South Africa without recovering Rabada

South Africa will be without Kagiso Rabada for the series opener as the fast bowler continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old, who suffered the injury last month during the ODI series win in Australia, could be ready to return to action for the second game at Lord's on Thursday.

South Africa have decided not to replace Rabada with teenage quick Kwena Maphaka, with captain Temba Bavuma explaining that he is seeking to manage the 19-year-old's workload.

Bavuma said: "Kwena is an exciting player; he is still probably on the raw side, but that makes him even more exciting.

"He is a bit more awkward to face than other lefties, and he may have a role to play in these weather conditions."

The tourists are also without batter Matthew Breetzke, who sits out as a precautionary measure after starting his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more.

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Temba Bavuma (c), 4 Tony de Zorzi, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Corbin Bosch,9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Lungi Ngidi.

England v South Africa fixtures

All live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland 🕰️

First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley

Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's

Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Watch England's ODIs and T20s against South Africa live on Sky Sports, starting with the opening 50-over match at Headingley on Tuesday (12.30pm on air, 1pm first ball). Stream without a contract.