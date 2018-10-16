Windies coach Stuart Law given two-match ban for 'inappropriate comments'

Stuart Law will leave his role as Windies head coach in December to take charge of Middlesex

Windies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for two matches for making "inappropriate comments" to a TV umpire and fourth official.

Former Australia star Law admitted breaching the International Cricket Council [ICC] code of conduct during Sunday's Test match against India and will sit out the Windies' two one-day internationals.

The 54-year-old - who will take over as head coach at Middlesex in December - has accepted the sanction and will be sidelined for the ODIs on October 21 and 24.

"The Windies' coach Stuart Law has been suspended for his side's upcoming two ODI internationals against India following a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 100 per cent fine and three demerit points," read an ICC statement.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"This means his accumulated demerit points reached four within a 24-month period leading to the two-match ban.

"The incident on Sunday afternoon happened when Stuart Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments.

"He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.

"On Monday, Law admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."