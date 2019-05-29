Shai Hope: West Indies have firepower to post 500 runs in an ODI

Shai Hope made his international ODI debut for the West Indies in 2016

Shai Hope has claimed his side can become the first in ODI history to post 500 runs with the the batting 'firepower' the West Indies have ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

West Indies defeated New Zealand by 91 runs in their final warm-up match after making 421 all out; with Hope hitting 101 off of 86 balls, and Andre Russell registering a 25-ball 54.

With Jason Holder, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, and Carlos Brathwaite at coach Floyd Reifer's disposal, West Indies have a number of powerful batsmen to call upon during their World Cup campaign.

England have recorded the top ODI score of 481-6 against Australia last year in Nottingham, while Australia's 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015 is the highest total in World Cup history.

On the potential of reaching 500 runs in an ODI game, Hope said: "It is definitely a goal we can try to achieve at some point.

All-rounder Jason Holder has taken 121 wickets in international ODI cricket

"If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are.

"It would be great to be the first team to cross that 500 mark, and I am sure we have the batting firepower to do it."

Andre Russell recently hit league best records of 52 sixes and a strike rate of 200 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the latest IPL Twenty20 tournament; left-hander Gayle, meanwhile, has hit over 10,000 runs in 289 ODI matches during his career.

On the part that Russell could play in this year's ICC World Cup, Hope said: "He is just incredible - a freak of nature, really.

"I don't really know what to say about Russ, he just hits it, and once he hits it, it goes for six.

"He is a pleasure to be on the same team as him, I can tell you that. If you are on the field, you are not sure what you are going to bowl at him. It is just nice to enjoy from the inside."