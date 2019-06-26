Chris Gayle backtracks on West Indies retirement

1:00 Chris Gayle says he is up there with the greats of the game as he reflects on his career Chris Gayle says he is up there with the greats of the game as he reflects on his career

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has backtracked on plans to retire from one-day cricket after the World Cup, as well as declaring himself open to a first Test appearance in five years.

Earlier this year the 39-year-old declared he would end his 50-over career after the tournament but, speaking ahead of Thursday's clash against India, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' looks to have changed his mind.

In the same breath as ruling himself out of August's Twenty20 double-header against India in Florida, he seemed to set his sights on the subsequent ODI series and - most improbably - a 104th Test cap.

Asked what lay ahead, he said: "Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after World Cup.

"I still have a few games to go, maybe another series to go, who knows? We'll see what happens.

"In these next three games, I'd love to get a hundred. But if it doesn't happen, I can't actually complain or be too hard on myself. I've actually achieved a lot.

"I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt. I enjoy each and every moment playing for West Indies.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs. But I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies."

Gayle was invited to nominate a successor to act as a "mini Universe Boss" in the future and though he was reticent to share the mantle, he had fond words for some of his team-mates.

"Mini Universe Boss? That's a serious name. But definitely the future is bright for West Indies cricket, without a doubt," he said. "Nicholas Pooran is going to be a savage youngster, trust me on that one. (Shimron) Hetmyer: his name has been calling in all forms of the game so far.

"Carlos (Brathwaite) actually came of age and produced such a good innings, got his first ODI 100 [against New Zealand] as well, so that's fantastic.

"Trust me, it will be much, much better for them within their career going forward."

