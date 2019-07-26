Chris Gayle to play for West Indies vs India after retirement U-turn

Chris Gayle could move past 300 ODIs in the series at home to India

Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series at home to India after reversing his decision to retire.

The 39-year-old was set to bow out from 50-over cricket after the World Cup - at which his side won just two of their nine games and finished above only Afghanistan - but has now decided to play on.

Gayle has played 298 ODIs and is 13 runs short of eclipsing Brian Lara as West Indies' leading run-scorer in the format.

"Chris is a very valuable player and he brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge," said interim West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer.

"He lends a lot to any dressing room and it is great to have him in the squad.

West Indies' Chris Gayle leaves the field after losing his wicket for seven runs

"We had a number of young players in the last World Cup squad. We played some decent cricket.

"We were in match-winning positions, but we just didn't win the key moments or finish off the games.

West Indies will play India in Guyana on August 8 and then in Trinidad on August 11 and 14, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

All-rounder Andre Russell, who was affected by injury during the World Cup, has missed out on a place in the ODI squad but is poised to play in the three T20Is that precede the 50-over series.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach