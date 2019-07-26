Chris Gayle to play for West Indies vs India after retirement U-turn
Last Updated: 26/07/19 7:53pm
Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series at home to India after reversing his decision to retire.
The 39-year-old was set to bow out from 50-over cricket after the World Cup - at which his side won just two of their nine games and finished above only Afghanistan - but has now decided to play on.
Gayle has played 298 ODIs and is 13 runs short of eclipsing Brian Lara as West Indies' leading run-scorer in the format.
"Chris is a very valuable player and he brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge," said interim West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer.
"He lends a lot to any dressing room and it is great to have him in the squad.
"We had a number of young players in the last World Cup squad. We played some decent cricket.
"We were in match-winning positions, but we just didn't win the key moments or finish off the games.
West Indies will play India in Guyana on August 8 and then in Trinidad on August 11 and 14, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
All-rounder Andre Russell, who was affected by injury during the World Cup, has missed out on a place in the ODI squad but is poised to play in the three T20Is that precede the 50-over series.
West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach