West Indies' Chris Gayle postpones ODI retirement once again

Chris Gayle has postponed his ODI retirement once again

West Indies' Chris Gayle has put off his ODI retirement once again after saying he will carry on "until further notice".

Gayle had intended to quit international 50-over cricket after the World Cup but then reversed his decision in order to play in the home three-match series against India.

However, speaking after the final game of that series, which was also his 301st ODI appearance, the 39-year-old said: "I didn't announce any retirement."

Gayle smashed 72 from 41 deliveries in Trinidad on Wednesday but his side lost the game by six wickets on DLS - Virat Kohli hitting his 43rd ODI ton for India - to lose the series 2-0.

"[Wednesday] was an example of his career," West Indies captain Jason Holder said of Gayle. "He was entertaining, he showed presence. That's just what people have come to expect of Chris Gayle over the years."

Gayle overtook Brian Lara as West Indies' leading ODI run-scorer during the second game of the series, also in Trinidad, and has now amassed 10,480 runs in his 301 matches.

The Jamaican spoke recently about wanting to play another Test match before he retires but has not been selected for the upcoming two-game series against India.

That series, which is live on Sky Sports, begins in Antigua next Thursday and concludes in Jamaica from August 30.