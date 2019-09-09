West Indies appoint Kieron Pollard as new ODI and T20 captain

Kieron Pollard has been appointed West Indies' new limited-overs captain

Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the West Indies' new limited-overs captain as part of a national team revamp.

The Windies are still seeking a full-time head coach to follow interim appointments Richard Pybus and Floyd Reifer.

Pollard, 32, has not played an ODI since 2016 but has featured in Twenty20 internationals, most recently against India last month, and is a regular in international T20 competitions such as the Indian Premier League, the Vitality Blast and Australia's Big Bash.

Jason Holder will revert to the Test captaincy alone as Pollard takes over from him in 50-over cricket and from Carlos Brathwaite in T20.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt told windiescricket.com: "We believe Kieron Pollard is the right person at the right time now to lead the West Indies team in white-ball cricket.

"Jason Holder is a very important force and he is still going to be our red-ball captain."

Pollard said: "I'm truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies and I would like to thank Cricket West Indies' board of directors for placing their faith and confidence in me.

"I've played franchise cricket all over the world and I hope to use this experience to help the West Indies in my role as captain.

"In the short term as captain, the immediate aim is to defend the T20 World Cup."